Police officers here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines must be peacemakers.

This is according to Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams, who admitted that the way members of the RSVGPF sometimes approach suspects and members of the public is not always tactful. He urged officers to keep the peace by peaceful means.

Commissioner Williams also called on the public to cooperate and respect the police while they are executing their duties.

The Acting Commissioner of Police in his Independence message to the nation said that no matter how short, tall, slim, or chubby a police officer appears to be, he or she is vested with and is acting under the powers and authority entrenched in the Police Act and other relevant laws of SVG.