A flash flood watch is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to a release from SVG’s Meteorological Services as unstable conditions continues to affect our islands, the upper-level environment is expected to remain supportive. Therefore, cloudy to overcast skies, pockets of light to heavy showers, periods of light rain and isolated thunderstorms will persist across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Model guidance suggests rainfall accumulations of 75 mm – 100mm (approximately 3-4 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible within the upcoming days.

During the last 24 hours, various stations have already recorded in excess of an inch (25 mm) of rainfall. Due to the already saturated nature of soils, the flood advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding has been upgraded to a Flash-Flood watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until further notice. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise extreme caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period. This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

