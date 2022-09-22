The Mustique Charitable Trust, in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officially handed over bursaries to three (3) Open Campus students today Thursday September 21st 2022.

The ceremony was held at the Conference Room of the Open Campus (Renovated Site) and was addressed by Head of the Open Campus, Mrs. Deborah Dalrymple and Administration Director of the Mustique Charitable Trust, Mrs. Dularie Malcolm.

The bursaries include the presentation of a laptop to each recipient. This year’s awardees are:

Ms. Sylvorn Harry – who is pursuing a BSc in Human Resources Management

Mr. Kelroy Richardson – who is pursuing a BSc in Youth Development Work

And Mr.Yonnic Samuel – who is also pursuing a BSc in Human Resources Management.