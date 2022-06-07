Fisherman’s Day 2022 was officially launched on Tuesday, June 3rd, 2022, under the theme: ‘Revitalization, Collective Action for the Ocean’. Fisherman’s Day and took place on Monday, 6th.

While this year’s activities were not of the scale of which previous events were held because of the observance of COVID-19 protocols, it was noted by Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, who was present at the festivities, that it was still very important, as he thanked all fisherfolk that participated.

“It was agreed by Fisherman’s Day Committee, that for 2022, because of all that is taking place, let us have a scaled down event to let us show the country that we are alive, we are doing well and that we are preparing for 2023.

So while some persons, you know, let’s not do it this year, we decided by faith, we are really going to do it; and I really want to thank the fisherfolk who participated” Minister Caesar said.

According to the Agriculture Minister there were 17 persons registered for the event, with 34 actually participating.

