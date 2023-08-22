The Board of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) will see the addition of younger members in the future.

This is according to Minister of Tourism Carlos James during the CDC’s Prize Giving ceremony on Monday night, who said that there are current members on the board who are willing give way to young members to make their contribution to Carnival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister James acknowledged the work already done by the organization and said these new member will continue to build upon on that.

“We intend to strengthen the CDC, we have had the acknowledgement of some members of the board who have said well they have made their contribution and they are willing to look at giving way to younger set of persons to come on, and I accepted—having had some conversations I’ve accepted that yes we are going to strengthen the CDC, even at a board level so we can have a different type of energy coming despite all of the hard work they have done. We have to improve on what they are doing and to ensure that we have a sharper, more vibrant and dynamic representation on the board of the CDC,” Minister James said.

Minister James noted that while the CDC has come under criticism from time to time it is important that the public support the CDC as well as stakeholders as they make VincyMas a possibility.

Vincymas celebrations were held from June 30th to July 11th 2023. Next year’s celebrations are set to be held from June 28th to July 9th.