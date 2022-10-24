There will be two flag ceremonies held in Canada to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ independence.

This is according to SVG’s Consul General in Canada Mr. Fitzgerald Huggins, while speaking on the Issue at Hand program.

The first of the two ceremonies is set to take place on Wednesday October 26th in Brampton, with the second one taking place on October 27th in Toronto.

“On Wednesday, the 26th, we’ll have a flag raising in Brampton. Now we have been speaking with the Brampton community for over the last few years. Remember last year during our eruptions, they actually lit their clock tower. They do these for rare occasions and for ceremonial achievements etc.

So we’ll raise our flag with the Brampton community on Wednesday the 26th at the Brampton community centre at midday, and that would probably be a half an hour event,” Huggins said.

Brampton’s Mayor is also expected to make an address at the October 26th event.

SVG’s Consul General in Canada then proceed to provide details on the Independence Day Flag Raising ceremony in Toronto.

“On Thursday, Independence Day we will have a flag raising in Toronto at Nathan Phillips Square, that is also at twelve o clock. So that is another event that a lot of Vincentians should show up to. We will play the Prime Ministers shortened version of the independence address, so persons coming out would hear the Prime Minister’s address,”

The Consul General extended invitations to those in the greater Toronto area to attend the ceremony.