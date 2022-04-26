The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC)’s first calendar event for VincyMas 2022 is slated to take place this Saturday April 30th. The event, dubbed “Energy” will emanate from the Geest Shed in Kingstown.

WEFM’s Activated Mornings was joined by CDC’s Marketing Officer Esworth “Ezzie” Roberts who explained the reason behind the name Energy.

“Why energy? Well, the concept of the event is where the name was derived from. The concept is whereby the artistes will be coming on stage, not doing ten and fifteen minute performances. You come with your energetic song and you it off hard, the idea is to excite the crowd, we want to start VincyMas with excitement. SO you run on stage, you excite the crowd, you do your performance, whether three, four or five minutes and that’s it, so it is about energy.

The DJs likewise are required to hype the crowd to make persons excited and so on, so based on the concept of the show, the name energy was derived” he said.

The CDC’s Marketing Officer then went on to talk more about the venue for Saturday’s event.

“The way we are going to be setting up the Geest Shed is also something quite interesting. We are going to maintain that kind of rustic look—I don’t want to give away too much of it, but we have a concept as to how we are going to set it up and everything. We have made a number of site visits and we have identified where everything will be placed” Roberts said.The CDC’s Calendar of events for VincyMas 2022 is as follows:

Saturday, April 30th – Energy – Geest Shed

Friday, June 24th – Ting Nice Agen – Victoria Park

Saturday, June 25th – Junior Carnival – Victoria Park

Sunday, June 26th – Royal Rumble – Emerald Valley, Pembroke

Tuesday, June 28th – Junior Calypso/Soca – Victoria Park

Friday, July 1st – EVO – Cruise Ship Terminal

Saturday, July 2nd – Soca Monarch – Victoria Park

Sunday, July 3rd – Pankaimas – Victoria Park

Monday, July 4th – J’ouvert and T-Shirt Band – Streets of Kingstown

Tuesday, July 5th – Mardi Gras – Streets of Kingstown