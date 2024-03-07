The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Wednesday said it has not been “able to reach any form of consensus” regarding the situation in Haiti despite working on the issue over the past three days.

“Despite of many, many meetings we have not yet been able to reach any form of consensus between the government and respective stakeholders in the opposition, the private sector, civil society and religious organisations, CARICOM Chairman and Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said in a video statement.

He described the unfolding situation in Haiti, which is part of the 15-member regional integration movement “as complex with many moving parts.

“It is compounded by the absence of key institutions functioning such as the Presidency and the Parliament. This is further undermined by the outbreaks of violence and a lack of humanitarian aid,” Ali said.

He said CARICOM has been urging “all Haitian stakeholders of an urgent need for a consensus given that they all agree that the solution must be Haitian led and Haitian born.”