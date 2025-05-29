Real sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, is set for a medical before completing a switch to Arsenal.

Well-placed sources have confirmed to BBC Sport that all the relevant documents in relation of the switch to the Emirates have been signed, with the deal entering its closing stages.

The transfer is subject to a successful medical that Arsenal is in the process of organising.

Once the 26-year-old passes the medical, Arsenal will be in a position to announce Zubimendi’s signing.