Zendaya is a beloved fashionista, but one of her recent accessories is getting its own star turn.

As expected, the 28-year-old actress captivated with her red-carpet look at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical film (she lost the prize to Demi Moore.)

The “Challengers” star served up Old Hollywood glamour in a saffron Louis Vuitton double silk satin column bustier gown. She paired the look with an eye-popping Bvlgari High Jewelry necklace and matching ring.

However, that ring — an oval-shaped tourmaline stone accented by a platinum band — took a backseat to a second ring she wore with the look. The jewelry, which appears to be a diamond ring, sent fans into a frenzy on social media, with some speculating that the accessory was Zendaya’s way of revealing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Tom Holland, 28.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here