Zendaya is a beloved fashionista, but one of her recent accessories is getting its own star turn.

As expected, the 28-year-old actress captivated with her red-carpet look at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical film (she lost the prize to Demi Moore.)

The “Challengers” star served up Old Hollywood glamour in a saffron Louis Vuitton double silk satin column bustier gown. She paired the look with an eye-popping Bvlgari High Jewelry necklace and matching ring.

However, that ring — an oval-shaped tourmaline stone accented by a platinum band — took a backseat to a second ring she wore with the look. The jewelry, which appears to be a diamond ring, sent fans into a frenzy on social media, with some speculating that the accessory was Zendaya’s way of revealing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Tom Holland, 28.