Zendaya has joined the cast of Shrek 5 as the daughter of Shrek and Fiona. She joins returning cast members, including Eddie Murphy as Donkey.

Zendaya, one of the most sought-after stars, is known for her roles in Dune: Part Two, Spider-Man, and Euphoria.

Her addition to Shrek 5 adds excitement to the 25-year-old franchise and could attract new audiences.

The film, set for release on Dec. 23, 2026, is the first main series entry since Shrek Forever After in 2010. It will be directed by Shrek veterans Walt Dohrn, Conrad Vernon, and Brad Ableson.

The Shrek series, which began with the 2001 film, is one of the biggest animation franchises, grossing $2.9 billion globally.