Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky anticipates pivotal outcomes at the G7 summit, where leaders from the world’s wealthiest nations convene to address the ongoing conflict with Russian forces.

President Zelensky emphasized the summit’s focus on Ukraine’s defense and economic resilience in a Telegram post.

The White House reports positive strides within the G7 regarding a US initiative to utilize frozen Russian assets, aiming to generate $50 billion annually to support Ukraine.

Concurrently, Zelensky, present at the summit Italy, is slated to finalize new security agreements with Japan and the US.

Since Russia’s extensive invasion in 2022, G7 members, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, have played pivotal roles as both financial and military backers of Ukraine.