St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be proudly represented at the upcoming Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant by Zada Bridget Stephens.

At 27 years old, Stephens is a professional makeup artist, dancer, choreographer, and currently serves as a Loan Officer at the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union. She is also the reigning Miss SVG.

A former student of the Kingstown Preparatory School, the St. Vincent Girls’ High School, and the SVG Community College, Stephens has demonstrated excellence in both academics and extracurricular pursuits — including leadership roles in student organizations and the performing arts.

In addition to her full-time career and entrepreneurial ventures, Stephens is actively involved in charitable initiatives, including advocacy for endometriosis awareness and crime prevention, serving as an ambassador for the LOUD influencer programme.

With her strong sense of purpose, creative talent, and dedication to service, Zada Stephens is poised to be a formidable contender in this year’s Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant, proudly showcasing the spirit and talent of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the regional stage.

The

The First Federal Credit Union Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant 2025 will take place on August 4th, 2025.