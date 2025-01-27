Seven young Vincentians have been working diligently, learning the ins and outs of the yacht charter industry as part of the SVG Sailing Association ‘Youth Yacht Charter Program’ which has now reached its midpoint.

This initiative, made possible by funding from the French Embassy to the Eastern Caribbean States, Barbados and the OECS, and delivered by Blue Life Academy, Bequia, aims to introduce young Vincentians to the various facets of this thriving industry.

The ultimate goal is to prepare them for employment opportunities both locally and internationally.

So far, participants have gained knowledge in yacht preparation, including engine maintenance, rope work, sailing, skippering, marketing, sales, customer service, and even the fine art of creating towel animals, such as turtles.

Reaching the program’s midpoint, the students had the chance to put their newly acquired skills to the test during a Day Charter around Bequia.