The St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association has partnered with Blue Life Yachting to launch a youth yacht charter program, titled ‘Introduction to the Yacht Charter Industry.’

The program is being funded by the French Embassy to the Eastern Caribbean States, Barbados and the OECS and will last for seven months.

After conducting “an intense selection process”, seven enthusiastic young individuals were chosen to participate. They are Rasheed Fraser, Scarlett Hadley, Antony Sayers, Paige DaSilva, CJ Pollard, Xavier Ollivierre, and Tavonte Forde, all aged between 17 and 21.

SVG SA says, the program is designed to provide hands-on experience, one weekend each month, for 7 months, giving the young sailors comprehensive exposure to the inner workings of the yacht charter industry.

The Ass. hopes that by the end of this program, participants will have gained essential skills in business management and yacht charter operations as well as a foundation in yacht sailing and maintenance, which will prepare them for work in the industry.

The program is being supported by a number of the sailing industry’s professionals and instructors.