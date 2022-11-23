On Sunday 20th November 2022, the New Democratic Party hosted its Youth Convention at the J.F. Mitchell Auditorium, Democratic House. The convention was celebrated under the theme, “My Decision – My Future!”

Delegates had the opportunity to elect a new executive for the Young Democrats. The elections were conducted by Brenton Smith, the Secretary General of the NDP.

The following persons were elected to serve on the new executive:

President – Vakeesha John

Vice President – Esteban Hernadez Richards III

Secretary General – Kimisha Ollievrre

Public Relations Officer – Damion DaSousa

In commenting on the newly elected executive Dr. Friday said, he has confidence in the young people elected to serve the party, giving them his full support.