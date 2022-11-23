On Sunday 20th November 2022, the New Democratic Party hosted its Youth Convention at the J.F. Mitchell Auditorium, Democratic House. The convention was celebrated under the theme, “My Decision – My Future!”
Delegates had the opportunity to elect a new executive for the Young Democrats. The elections were conducted by Brenton Smith, the Secretary General of the NDP.
The following persons were elected to serve on the new executive:
President – Vakeesha John
Vice President – Esteban Hernadez Richards III
Secretary General – Kimisha Ollievrre
Public Relations Officer – Damion DaSousa
In commenting on the newly elected executive Dr. Friday said, he has confidence in the young people elected to serve the party, giving them his full support.
Taiwan National Day Celebration