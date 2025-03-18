Ye’s newest song apparently features his 11-year-old daughter North West and the incarcerated media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Combs’ 26-year-old son Christian “King” Combs and musical artist Jasmine Williams also appear in the song from the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Ye posted the song, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” on X on Saturday despite Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife and the mother of his children, urging him not to.

The song has since been deleted from Ye’s social media but was shared elsewhere.

The song features a groovy R&B-like production with vocals from Williams, bars from Christian Combs, and lyrics from North West.

TMZ reported that Kardashian attempted to stop her ex from releasing the song by way of a cease and desist order but that Ye posted it online anyway.