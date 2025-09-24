The new documentary In Whose Name?, chronicling six years in the life of Kanye West — now known as Ye — has opened with $776,000 in its first weekend across about a thousand U.S. cinemas.

Rolling Stone says the performance is strong for a documentary with little marketing. The film captures some of Ye’s most controversial moments, including his “White Lives Matter” shirt and antisemitic social media posts.

Clips from the movie have already gone viral, and wider theatrical and streaming releases are planned in the coming months.