Police on July 14th, 2025, arrested and charged Chadrick Browne, a 59-year-old Mason of Yambou, with the offences of Wounding, Damage to Property and Assault.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 52-year-old Domestic of same address, by cutting her on the left index finger with a cutlass.

He was further charged for without lawful excuse damaged one (1) 30×80 wooden door valued at $1,200.00 ECC.

Also, he was charged for assaulting a minor of same address, by pushing her to the ground and beating her about the body with his hands.

The offences were committed on July 13th, 2025, in Yambou.

Browne appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 15th, 2025, and pled not guilty to the charges.

He was granted composite bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety, and ordered to have no contact with the complainant.

He is also to report to the Mesopotamia Police Station every Tuesday, between 6am and 6pm.