The wreckage of a small aircraft that took off from the Douglas-Charles Airport, Dominica was located on Monday January 27th at 2:50pm approximately 3 kilometers west of La Plaine.

According to Loop News, a French civil security helicopter was deployed to assist Dominican authorities in the search. The wreckage was found in a steep, difficult-to-access area on the mountainside and there were no signs of life near the crash site.

The aircraft has been missing since Sunday.

The 4-seater Cessna 172 left Douglas-Charles airport just before 4pm on Sunday en route to Martinique when communication was lost with it in the vicinity of the southeastern community of La Plaine.

Details about the four persons aboard the aircraft suggest that the pilot, a 20-year-old male, was accompanied by a second pilot, his cousin, and a friend, all of them Martinicans.