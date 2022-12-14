World Pediatric Project (WPP) continues to evolve and create long term solutions to pediatric health care needs in St. Vincent and the region.

This as a specialist team led by Dr. David Lanning is currently hosting one of its largest trainings for the year, including 5 local and 2 regional surgeons in the areas of general surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, neurosurgery and urology.

It is led by pediatric general surgeon Dr. David Lanning, and supported by fellow pediatric surgeon Dr. Claudio Oiticica and surgical assistant Cindy Sheppard, both facilitators for the training portion. The local team is made up of WPP’s partner pediatrician and pediatric surgeon, Dr. Jasmine Ellis-Davy, local anesthesiologists, and recovery room nurses.

A total of eight surgical patients are scheduled for procedures during the week. Seven surgeons will engage in laparoscopic training, five from SVG, one from St. Kitts and one from St. Lucia.

Due to the efficient use of funds and strong relationships with such important supporters, WPP has been able to provide pediatric specialty care to over 3,000 children in just St. Vincent alone the last two decades.