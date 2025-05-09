World Travel Advisors’ Day was celebrated in true Caribbean style at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism.

Tourism Minister, the Honourable Carlos James, used the occasion to applaud travel advisors for their vital role in promoting both Sandals properties and the hidden gem of the Caribbean—St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James, praised the advisors for their influence in shaping visitors’ experiences and spotlighting the island’s natural beauty.

He also encouraged guests to fully immerse themselves in the Vincentian experience, saying “St. Vincent is not just a destination—it’s the experience people have been waiting for.”

Among the honourees was Elene Charles-Jones, the first certified Sandals travel advisor from St. Vincent.

Beaming with pride, she called the moment a dream come true.

Also attending were members of the prestigious Chairman’s Royal Club, adding even more prestige to the celebration.