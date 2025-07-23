World Pediatrics’ Speech and Language Therapy team returned to St. Vincent and the Grenadines earlier this month to continue their impactful work supporting our children with developmental and communication needs.

Head of the team was speech therapist, Jill Hodge, accompanied by fellow speech therapists: Wendi McMillan, Brendan Rooney, Sarah Stone-Cunningham, and occupational therapist, Patricia Zola. They were joined by Kimberley Cambridge, local speech therapist based at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Over a three-day period from July 13th-15th, the multidisciplinary team assessed and worked with 120 Vincentian children presenting with a range of developmental concerns including speech and language disorders, behavioral challenges, autism spectrum disorders, and genetic conditions such as cerebral palsy and downs syndrome.

Team leader, Jill Hodge, highlighted two children, both with unique conditions, who have made significant progress in their individual journeys.

This progress was commended not only because of the team’s impact but also because of the devoted involvement of the parents. By continuously practicing techniques shared by the team, parents have played a crucial role in reinforcing the therapy during the team’s absence.

Meanwhile, World Pediatrics’ Physical Therapy team returned to SVG and conducted a two-day clinic on July 21st and 22nd, focused on assessing children with a range of conditions, including hemiplegia, brachial plexus, post-surgery rehabilitation, as well as genetic and neurological disorders affecting daily living, mobility and gait.

The team comprised of physical therapist Lisa Bebko and occupational therapist Lauren Mione. They closely collaborated with local physiotherapist at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Janelle Ballah.

By the end of the two-day clinic, they had assessed and provided follow-up care for 26 Vincentian children.

Both teams were sponsored by the Mustique Charitable Foundation.