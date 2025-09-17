World Pediatrics’ General Orthopedics was back in St. Vincent on September 7th, to complete yet another clinic at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

In addition to this, the team was expanded to include a specialized Orthopedic Hand Team which placed its emphasis on cases surrounding the arms, hands and fingers.

The General Orthopedic team evaluated sixty-one children on this trip, marking an increase from the fifty-three children seen on their previous trip in June.

The Orthopedic Hand team evaluated thirty-six children.

The children seen at the clinic were from St. Vincent and neighboring islands such as Barbados, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Dominica and Grenada.

Team leader on the trip was Dr. Eric Gordon joined by Dr. Lindley Wall who led the Hand team.

With the sponsorship of The Tawani Foundation as well as The Touching Hands Foundation, and the hard work of the staff, volunteers and medical professionals, ten general orthopedic surgeries and fifteen orthopedic hand surgeries were successfully completed within a 4-day period between Monday September 8th and Thursday September 11th.

The next teams on island are World Pediatrics’ Physical Therapy and Urology teams in October and November respectively.

Parents, guardians, teachers and community leaders are encouraged to reach out should they know a child in need of medical attention.