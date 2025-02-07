World Pediatrics (WP) recently conducted a Speech and Language Clinic in Dominica and St. Vincent, providing evaluations and support for children with various communication and developmental disorders.

The clinic took place in Dominica on January 26-27, where 75 children were assessed, followed by a three-day session in St. Vincent from January 29-31, evaluating 104 children. The WP team, consisting of one occupational therapist and five speech pathologists, specialized in areas such as articulation, phonology, augmentative communication, feeding and sensory disorders, Down syndrome, autism, and ADHD.

Local support was provided by speech pathologist Kimberley Cambridge in St. Vincent.

Occupational therapist Janina Boyce described the experience as “one of a kind,” highlighting the opportunity to share valuable techniques with families.

The Mustique Charitable Foundation sponsored the initiative, and WP expressed gratitude for its ongoing support.

For more information or to support World Pediatrics, visit www.worldpediatrics.org or call 1-(784)-451-2989.