World Pediatrics has concluded its activities for 2024 by hosting a General Surgery Laparoscopic Training team at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The initiative, held from December 1 to December 3, was led by Pediatric General Surgeon Dr. David Lanning, alongside Dr. Claudio Oiticica and local surgeon Dr. Jasmine Davy-Ellis.

The program focused on capacity building, providing hands-on training for three local surgeons, four operating room nurses, and mentoring one medical student. The team completed 13 evaluations and 11 successful surgeries on Vincentian children during the three-day training.

The transition to laparoscopic surgeries, which feature smaller incisions, faster recovery times, and improved pain management, is expected to enhance the quality of surgical care in St. Vincent and the wider Caribbean.

World Pediatrics expressed gratitude to the Mustique Charitable Foundation for sponsoring the initiative and supporting efforts to strengthen surgical services in the region.