World Pediatrics, formerly known as the World Pediatric Project (WPP), commenced a Neurosurgical and Craniofacial Surgery Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, over the weekend.

Spearheading this mission is Sigmund Wiggins, the SVG Program Director for World Pediatrics.

Mr. Wiggins disclosed that the mission kicked off on Saturday, June 1st. Dr. Gary Tye will lead the Neurosurgery Mission, while Dr. Jennifer Rhodes will head the Craniofacial Surgery Mission.

Expressing confidence ahead of the execution of the mission, Mr. Wiggins anticipated another remarkable success story in their ongoing commitment to serving Vincentian children.

He emphasized the importance of this medical assistance and urged individuals nationwide to reach out to the World Pediatrics office, noting that children with Neurosurgery and Craniofacial issues can benefit from this crucial support.