World Pediatric Project (WPP) is continuing their mission in supporting community-based growth in SVG and the Eastern Caribbean through specialized pediatric healthcare programs. Following their last dual team, Neurosurgery and Craniofacial, WPP successfully completed their General Orthopedics mission.

This team brings the total number of WPP missions hosted in SVG for the calendar year to nine (9). The team consisted of nine (9) members and was led by pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Eric Gordon. His team included Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon – Dr. Craig Smith, Orthopedic Resident – Dr. Zach Sirois, Anesthesiologist – Dr. Judy Nguyen, Physical Therapist – Abby Marcoullier, Clinic Nurse – Kim Cordia, OR Nurse – Lori Armbruster, OrthoPediatrics Instrumentalist – Brad Powell, and OrthoPediatrics Representative – Grace Gibbs. Along with the team was local support from pediatric general surgeon, Dr. Jasmine Ellis, physical therapist, Janelle Ballah, and a few nurses from the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

The mission was held at MCMH for a week running from July 22nd -29th 2023. There were 52 patients assessed on clinic day, thirty-seven (37) being local patients and fifteen (15) regional. The regional families travelled in from Barbados, Grenada, Dominica, St. Lucia, and St. Kitts. Of the total number of patients, there were 16 successful surgeries.

Dr. Gordon commented that it was a fruitful trip as they got to do some big and worthwhile cases. Mr. Sigmund Wiggins – SVG Program Director at WPP says he was excited to have Gordon and his team and that they are scheduled to be back in SVG from September 23rd -30th 2023.

Mr. Wiggins also stated that WPP is committed to reaching every child who needs their help while emphasizing the gratitude and importance of the support received from donors. This team was sponsored by the Mustique Charitable Foundation and the Tawani Foundation which WPP has expressed their sincerest gratitude towards as the continuous support helps to enable the organization in fulfilling their goals of bettering the lives of our Caribbean children.

Individuals interested in supporting the work of WPP can contact the local office at 784-451-2989. WPP continues to prioritize the medical needs of our children and enhance the lives of their families, ensuring no child is left behind. The work of WPP and its impact can be followed at www.worldpediatricproject.org.