World Pediatrics (WP) has completed a series of transformative Orthopedic Scoliosis surgeries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Led by Dr. Matthew Cage and Dr. Yashar Javidan, the WP’s scoliosis team arrived on May 10th and conducted clinic evaluations, screening 58 patients.

Nine patients were selected for surgery, and to date, eight surgeries have been successfully completed.

Patients are reportedly recovering well, with some already discharged and home.

One remarkable case involved a 19-year-old male patient who, during evaluation, was discovered to have a critical neck issue where the spine was pressing against the spinal cord, posing a significant risk.

In a remarkable effort, the required implant was sourced and delivered from Miami to St. Vincent within 12 hours.

The surgery was successful marking the first of its kind in St. Vincent.

Sigmund Wiggins of World Pediatrics praised the support from local doctors, nurses, and the community, emphasizing that the smooth collaboration between international and local healthcare professionals was key to the success of the mission.

Looking ahead, WP plans to return with its craniofacial and neurosurgery team on June 8th, led by Dr. Gary Tye and Dr. Jennifer Rhodes, to continue their mission of providing specialized care, and making a lasting impact on the lives of children and their families.