Highlighting the theme of this year’s World Food Day “Leave No One Behind”, the New Grounds Primary School held several activities at the school compound, including a food exhibition, a tree planting exercise and a transplanting of sweet corn on prepared plots in the school garden.

FAO representative and Coordinator of the Resilience School Feeding Program Laura Anthony-Browne spoke at the food exhibition and explained to the gathering, the nature of the relationship between the FAO and the New Grounds Primary School in ensuring food and nutrition security at the school.

Deputy Head Teacher of the New Grounds Primary School Mrs. Cathy-Ann Ryan coordinated the tree planting exercise and expressed the benefits of planting the fruit trees on the compound in relations to the World Food Day theme “Leave No One Behind”. She was mindful that when you plant a tree, you are feeding the world.

Locally, a number of institutions observed World Food Day on Friday October 14th 2022, under the theme “Leave No One Behind”.

Since the year, 1945 the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has been celebrating World Food Day annually on October 16.