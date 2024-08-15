The World Bank Group has recently completed a scoping mission to evaluate the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This marks a pivotal stage in preparing for the implementation of US$63 million Beryl Emergency Recovery Loan (ERL) Project, dedicated to aiding the country’s recovery efforts.

The assessment was conducted from Monday 5th August to Friday 9th August 2024, involving key representatives from the World Bank Group, namely; Disaster Risk Management Specialist and Task Team Leader, Jared Mercadante, Senior DRM Specialist and CO-TTL Elad Shenfeld, Senior DRM Consultant Gerald Meier, and Local Consultant, Decima Corea.

Throughout the mission, consultations were held with various governmental entities to gain a comprehensive understanding of the disaster’s repercussions and the nation’s requirements.

These consultations included engagement with Government Agencies such as National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), the St. Vincent Electricity Services Ltd (VINLEC), and the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA).

Discussions were also conducted with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, and representatives from multiple ministries encompassing areas such as National Security, Health, Wellness and the Environment, Urban Development, Education, Tourism, Agriculture, among others.

Apart from meetings in Kingstown, the mission team, in collaboration with stakeholders, conducted on-site visits to Union Island, Mayreau, Canouan, and Bequia.

These visits provided firsthand insights into the extent of the damage inflicted by Hurricane Beryl.