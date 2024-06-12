In a bid to enhance disaster response and crop monitoring capabilities, a four-day workshop titled “Crop Monitoring Disaster Needs Assessment Using Unmanned Aerial Systems and Participatory GIS Approaches” commenced its second phase at Frenches House, Kingstown on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Led by Agricultural Planner in the Ministry of Agriculture and Focal Point for the Drone Training Program, Deborah Daniel-Williams, the workshop aimed to build on the groundwork laid during Part 1, which concluded in February 2024. Part 2 of the training focused on imparting participants with advanced skills in analyzing satellite imagery, multispectral mapping, and other cutting-edge techniques essential for effective disaster management.

Roberto Sandival, the representative from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), spearheaded the training, outlining the objectives and expectations for the workshop. He assured attendees that upon completion on Friday, June 7, they would possess the proficiency to produce professional-grade Geographic Information System (GIS) maps, leveraging their newfound expertise.

Over forty (40) participants from various Departments in the Ministry of Agriculture attended the sessions.