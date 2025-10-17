Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says work will soon continue on both the Thomas Saunders Secondary School (TSSS) and the Girls’ High School (GHS).

He indicated that the original plans to refurbish the schools proved not to be feasible given structural issues.

Consequently, the government determined that reconstruction, rather than cosmetic refurbishment, would better ensure long-term safety and sustainability.

Dr. Gonsalves acknowledged that both buildings had serious structural deficienciesand the initial assessments made on the existing structures, had to be corrected.

After the initial assessments were corrected and the budget adjusted, the Prime Minister noted that they had to go back to the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and we should be seeing a startup.