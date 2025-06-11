Construction is well underway on the Bonhomme Road improvement project, a $5 million initiative aimed at enhancing road safety and accessibility.

The scope of work includes the construction of retaining walls, installation of improved drainage systems, road levelling, and full paving.

There is a team of 25 workers on-site.

The road is being widened to a target width of 6 to 7 meters, to accommodate the increase in traffic flow, and to improve resilience during heavy rainfall.

This project marks a significant step toward modernizing local infrastructure, and improving connectivity in the region.