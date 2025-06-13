Major construction works on the highly anticipated Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital Project are advancing at a rapid pace.

Already, 165 cubic yards of 4000 psi concrete have been poured, with work progressing steadily.

Soil testing is underway to assess bearing capacity, while the casting of column footings is already in progress.

The material storage area has been fully assembled, and a substantial delivery of steel has arrived on-site, to support the ongoing rebar work.

In addition, a new sheltered work area has been constructed, to accommodate steel benders and other personnel.

Temporary offices for administrative and engineering staff have also been set up, marking another key step forward in the project’s development.

This project is expected to transform the delivery of health care in St Vincent and the Grenadines, providing critical care in many areas, including cancer treatment, dialysis, radiation and chemotherapy.