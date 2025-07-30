Work on the Young Island dock seawall and parking lot extension is now in its final stages.

Handrails have been installed and are currently being painted, while the new walkway to the beach, which is designed to improve access for the elderly, is nearing completion with final finishing touches underway.

Additionally, the car park has been successfully backfilled and extended, significantly improving visitor access and convenience.

This project marks continued investment by the Government in tourism and national development, enhancing both infrastructure and the overall visitor experience in the area.