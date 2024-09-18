Major work on the Acute Referral Hospital is expected to commence by the end of September this year.

According to Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, major construction will begin in early October.

The Minister stated that by the end of this month, major equipment from the contractor OECC, for the construction of the hospital, will be arriving in SVG. This includes their own concrete batching plant and some of the heavy equipment that will be needed to complete the work.

A release from the API stated that the project will allow the government to be better able to respond to public health emergencies and building resilience. Health services will be expanded and there will be the introduction of new services such as cardiology, neurology – including enhanced acute stroke care, thyroid services, chronic non-communicable diseases, enhanced ophthalmology as well as major invasive surgery.

The MCMH will be transformed into a Maternal Child and Health Center of excellence, after the opening of the Acute Referral Hospital.

The hospital is expected to take 32 months to complete, with an estimated total cost of 110 US dollars to construct and equip.