Work is currently in progress to develop a marketing framework for agriculture produce here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar during the handing over of Fish Pot Materials to Fisherfolk.

The Agriculture Minister emphasized the need for consolidated marking in order for there to be an establishment of the windwards food production corridor.

“We are also working to establish a marketing framework for agriculture produce in the country. Historically there was a platform through the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Marketing Corporation and there is a need today for consolidated marketing if we are to produce and establish the windwards food production corridor.

We continue to export livestock to Grenada and there are other islands wishing to come on board to source livestock in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and I am aware of the calls by the butchers for us to have an increase in the production of livestock in the country” he said.

Minister Caesar said that there is technical support, regarding this issue being provided by various countries and nation’s livestock farmers will be actively engaged.

