Work has officially commenced on the Diamond Community Roads under the National Road Rehabilitation Project (NRRP).

The project is divided into two sections, with Section one (1) currently in the excavation phase.

This section spans approximately 654 meters, starting at the Diamond bus stop, and ending near the former Stubbs Police Station.

Once excavation is complete, base material will be laid, followed by concrete paving and drainage installation.

Section two (2) will see road upgrades extending from Diamond to Rhona’s Apartments, onto the windward highway.

The NRRP is funded by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of the Republic of China on (Taiwan).