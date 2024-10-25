Two women led businesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are among 22 organizations that are benefitting from grants that have been awarded grants totaling $550,000 from the Caribbean Feminist Climate Justice Movement (CFCJ) in collaboration with Global Fund for Women.

Each organization will receive $25,000 to support grassroots initiatives addressing climate action and gender justice.

The two local women led businesses that will benefit from these grants are Next Level Inc. and We are Mayreau Inc.

The funding initiative aims to tackle challenges faced by Caribbean feminist organizations in securing financial support. It represents part of CFCJ’s broader strategy to provide accessible and sustainable funding while promoting feminist climate justice.

The goal is to “promote feminist climate justice, ensuring that vulnerable communities across the Caribbean are equipped to combat the impacts of climate change.”