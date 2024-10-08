Three women have been charged in connection with an incident that occurred at a primary school in Langley Park.

On October 3rd, 2024, police arrested and charged Ms. Roxy Baptiste, Ms. Lukeisha Baptiste and Ms. Azonia Caine, all from New Chapmans, with multiple offences including Assault and Criminal Trespass.

According to the investigation, on October 3, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the accused allegedly entered the Langley Park Primary School yard, as trespassers with the intent to commit the offence of assault bodily harm.

While on the premises, Ms. Roxy Baptiste and Ms. Azonia Caine allegedly assaulted a 38-year-old female auxiliary police officer by beating her about the body with their hands, causing actual bodily harm.

In a separate but related incident, Ms. Roxy Baptiste and Ms. Lukeisha Baptiste allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old female teacher in a similar manner, resulting in actual bodily harm.

All three accused were granted station bail in the sum of $2,000.00 EC each with one surety. They were ordered not to have any contact with the complainant and to appear before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on October 7,2024 to answer the charges.