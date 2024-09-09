A woman suffered burns across her entire body in an early morning fire at a hotel kitchen in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia.

According to a release from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS), emergency responders from the Vieux Fort and Crash Fire Stations arrived shortly after receiving a call for help around 5:58 am on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the 33-year-old victim had sustained burns on her face, back, arms, and legs.

After providing initial emergency care, the responders transported her to a medical facility for further treatment.

Firefighters successfully contained and extinguished the fire in the hotel kitchen.