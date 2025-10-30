Police On October 28th, 2025, arrested and charged Kashare Jackson, a 25-year-old Domestic Worker of Rillan Hill, with two counts of Neglect.

According to investigations, the accused was charged with neglecting to provide the necessities- for two minors of the same address, thereby placing their lives in danger.

The offences were committed in Rillan Hill on October 27th, 2025.

Jackson appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 29th, and pled not guilty to the charges.

She was granted bail in the sum of $2, 950.00 ECC with one (1) surety.

Jackson was also ordered to report to the Central Police Station- every Thursday between 6AM-6PM.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to The Family Court on November 3rd, 2025, for trail.