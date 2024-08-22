Chris Woakes is targeting a place on England’s winter tours after assuming the role of attack leader following the retirement of James Anderson.

The 35-year-old has not played an away Test in more than two years and his bowling average of 51.88 abroad pales in comparison to an excellent 21.57 at home.

Woakes would look a natural fit for conditions for three Tests in New Zealand in December, but may be less effective on the three-match tour of Pakistan in October.

Woakes last played away in the Caribbean at the end of Joe Root’s captaincy in 2022.

He has not been taken on the tours of Pakistan, New Zealand or India since Captain Ben Stokes and Coach Brendon McCullum took charge.