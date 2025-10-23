The NTRC, in collaboration with its partners, has announced the results of the 2025 iCode784 Competition, held on October 22nd -at the Kingstown Baptist Church.

In the Robotics Category, first place went to St. Martin’s Secondary School – Empoderado, Thomas Saunders Secondary School – Robusters, taking second, and third place went to Union Island Secondary School – USEC.

In the Secondary Mobile App Category, NST Designers from St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown- captured first place, followed by Tech Titans- from Canouan Secondary School in second, and SVGS Innovators from St. Vincent Grammar School- in third.

In the Open Category, G.E.M.H.S with G.E.H.M.S Med placed first, The Mandem with EcoTrack SVG placed second, and Year 10 with Life Line -placed third.

The Mountain View Adventist Academy received special recognition for submitting the most entries.

Additionally, the Open Category winners will receive a $30,000 (Dollars) grant -to further develop- their app.