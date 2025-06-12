The total prize money at this year’s Wimbledon will increase by 7% to a record £53.5 million.

The prize pot, worth £50 million in 2024, is double the £26.5 million offered in 2015.

The winners of the men’s and the women’s singles, each took home £2.7 million last year.

This year’s winners will receive £3 million, an increase of 11%.

Players knocked out in the first round will receive £66,000, an increase of 10%.

There will be a 4% increase for the men’s and women’s doubles winners, who will earn £680,000, and a 3% increase for the mixed doubles winners, to £135,000.

Wimbledon runs from June 30th to July 13th.