Willian has confirmed that he is leaving Fulham after two seasons.

The winger, 36, joined the Premier League club on a free transfer in September 2022 after leaving Brazilian side Corinthians, where he started his professional career.

Willian confirmed he has left Fulham in a lengthy statement on Instagram, having scored 10 goals in 67 appearances.

Willian has spent 10 years of his playing career in the Premier League, all of which has been for London clubs.

He spent seven years with Chelsea between 2013 and 2020, where he won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and Europa League. Willian then spent a year at Arsenal after leaving Chelsea before returning to Brazil and joining Corinthians in 2021.