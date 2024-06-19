Kane Williamson has turned down a new central contract with New Zealand Cricket and stepped down as the Black Caps’ white-ball captain.

The 33-year-old, who is New Zealand’s all-time leading Test run-scorer, said he remained “passionate” about playing international cricket, but also wanted to “pursue an overseas opportunity” during the home summer.

New Zealand’s centrally contracted players must be available to play international cricket and in the domestic T20 Super Smash competition.

That tournament is likely to be in January, overlapping with a number of other franchise leagues.

With New Zealand having little international cricket scheduled for that month, Williamson looks set to play abroad.