Will Smith is returning to his hip-hop roots with the release of his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, which dropped today March 28.

The 14-track album features collaborations with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, and Jac Ross.

It follows the release of several singles, including “Beautiful Scars”, which debuted in January.

Smith, whose last album Lost and Found was released in March 2005, described the new project as his most “personal and intense” music yet, revealing that it took a year and a half to complete.

Fans can expect a mix of nostalgia and fresh energy as the Hollywood star makes his long-awaited return to rap.