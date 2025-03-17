Will Smith is set to release his first album in 20 years later this month, as the actor continues to rebuild his career following his assault on Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Writing on Instagram, he said the album Based on a True Story would be released on 28 March, adding: “Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all”.

He also shared the tracklist, featuring guest spots from Teyana Taylor, his son Jaden, his longtime musical foil Jazzy Jeff, and more.

Smith has released a handful of singles from the project already, including Beautiful Scars (featuring Big Sean and OBanga), Tantrum (featuring Joyner Lucas), Work of Art (featuring Jaden and Russ) and You Can Make It, a gospel-influenced track which he performed at the BET awards in June 2024.